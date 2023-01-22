The statements of the Brianza coach after the draw with Sassuolo

The words of the technician at the end of the match with Sassuolo which ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Ferrari and Caprari. The coach, embittered but convinced of the team’s qualities, had various considerations: “It was a bit of a strange game, especially in the first half. The approach wasn’t wrong, we started well but closed after the goal. We didn’t have the usual intensity, the usual nastiness. We gave up a bit and I didn’t like this and I said it during the interval. We had an excellent team in front of us. At halftime I asked to raise the level, raise the intensity. I liked the reaction of the shot. This was the classic match that we could win but also lose.

On the foul in Ciurria? I don’t watch the referee episodes. If that’s the way they rated it, that’s fine. These are episodes that can happen, today’s result is the result of an excellent performance, of a team that had the courage to restart a game in which we were down. I like to play it and take risks. I wanted to give this signal to the guys. That’s how I am, today we closed with Ciurria who is a winger, with Pessina, Machin, Valoti, Caprari, Gytkjaer and Colpani. We risked a bit but we had an excellent defensive phase. Would he like to take the field? I don’t know if I would enjoy playing because it runs so much. Seriously, I like to play attack, to be proactive. I have to put the team in a position to offer football and be as offensive as possible. See also The 1x1 of Rayados de Monterrey in their 1-1 draw against Pumas of the J6

Berardi still opponent? It seems like yesterday, it makes me strange to think that so many years have passed. Sassuolo is a nice reality but now I’m busy with something else, I have more thoughts than when I was playing. Now I’m thinking about the next match against Juventus.”

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 18:11)

