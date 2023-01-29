The words of the Monza coach Palladino to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match against Juve

The words of the Monza coach Palladino to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match against Juve: “Today was a very beautiful, exciting day. Allegri is a fantastic person and receiving his compliments was a great pleasure. Tie? Before the match Galliani told me that if we had achieved a result, he would give it to me. I think this match will remain in the history of Monza”.

“Since my arrival we have come a very long way – has continued. The victory in the first leg against Juve was the beginning of everything: today was a perfect match, the crowning achievement of what has been achieved so far. In the second half we ducked a bit to defend ourselves from the attacks of the great Juve players. I liked everything, this was also needed.”

On defense: “We worked all week on negative transitions because we know that Juve starts off very well on the counterattack. When you lose the ball, the risk was to restart and for this reason we studied well how to defend ourselves. It’s an exceptional group of guys who can do well.”

On Dani Mota’s goal he added: “We’re working a lot on these moves, which put defenders in difficulty. But everyone played a great match.”

On the goals: “I never look at the standings, we have to continue on this path. We started a wonderful 2023, then the position in the standings is not important. We are only thinking about salvation and the next match, against Sampdoria”.

See also America took away the undefeated Once Caldas and Juan Carlos Osorio breathes January 29 – 17:42

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Monza #Palladino #match #history #club