Raffaele Palladino, coach of Monza, spoke on the eve of the match against Lazio. The coach had various considerations: “It’s true, we played really well in the first leg. From then on we made an excellent growth path but we never stop learning. Against Lazio I want to see a test of maturity. There have been some minor injuries for our players, but the team is ready and wants to do well.”

“What is the title of the match against Lazio? No title – the coach clarifies – because there are 11 games to go, but it will have to be a challenge where there must be a lot of motivation and pride. We have nothing to lose, they will be very busy. Let’s hope we don’t find them 100%. We are interested in the performance. How does Sarri’s team get into trouble and if Gytkiaer will have more space? Lazio have many strong points, they play football well and dribble just as well. Behind he works very well, Sarri is a master of football. We will try to find those weak points that Lazio have by trying to emphasize them. Then clearly the episodes also count and from this point of view the example is the first leg. We will try to put them in trouble. Gytkiaer is fine, I often use him in races. I have an offensive department of exceptional players who always put me in difficulty in making choices.” See also Duván Vergara breaks down after scoring the equalizer against León

Then again Palladino: “For salvation, there is still no official announcement but we want to grow continuously, from now on we want to do well also because next year there will be a further step. It must absolutely not happen that we take these last 11 games lightly. Also because so far a great journey has been made. I told the team and I also repeat it publicly: the last 2 months are fundamental for Monza, also to make what has been done during the championship even more important”.

