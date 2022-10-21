The words of the coach on the eve of the match with Milan. Several considerations of the coach who in this regard has commented as follows:

“This match must not be a ballast or a burden. I told my players that we must enjoy this period, there must be lightness of mind in doing things and playing football. These matches are beautiful to face, they give visibility and can change history. of all of us. Careers can change. Moral damage, desire to play them and many emotions. We must never lose sight of our goal: humility and determination in the first place “.

“Pioli is right – continued Palladino -, it’s a romantic match. I know how much Berlusconi and Galliani care, they can’t wait for tomorrow. They have done something unique with Milan that will remain in the annals of football. We are perceiving this particular atmosphere gives us determination and the desire to face this challenge well. It will be nice to play it in a full stadium. I’m happy, I have a great group that always works well and wants to improve. Now we will face Milan, let’s see what they will be the training choices. From here to the break we must not get excited. We know we are doing well but we are aware that there is still a lot to do “.