Palladino’s Monza starts badly at the ready-to-go of their second, historic, Serie A championship. Double Lautaro at San Siro. The words of Raffaele Palladino…

Last year Monza had never lost against Inter. Draw at home and victory with a goal from Caldirola at the San Siro. In this championship, things started differently…

A couple of chances in the second half, but overall Monza didn’t recover from the Italian Cup defeat against Reggiana. This can be seen from Mr. Palladino’s reaction and comment.

Despite the bitterness of the result, the coach did not dramatize: “We faced a strong team, with a great coach and excellent players, congratulations. We were in the game for 70 minutes and then the match was closed at 2-0; I I’m sorry to concede 2 goals following our oversights, we were badly positioned; we need it to understand where we are and what we’re missing. We know what growth path we need to take.” See also Not only Spalletti vs Maldini: there is also the rude gesture of Politano

The other words of the coach in the belly of San Siro at the end of the game: “I tried to give the boys a hand, they gave everything and played an excellent game. Inter took advantage of our inattention and took away our depth , but we stayed in the match for 70 minutes and I’m happy with the performance. These teams amplify the defects you have, welcome, so we can understand where to improve”.

On the transfer market after the departures of Sensi, Rovella and Carlos Augusto: “We’re missing a little something, I expect something, we’re missing something in the middle of the field and up front. With the transfer market open, Dr. Galliani and vigilant managers, I trust them. We’ve changed a lot players, we know that the growth path started last year and must continue in this championship. I really like both Muriel and Colombo. In particular, Colombo has characteristics that I like and that we need. I’m calm, the club works well, let’s wait for the end of the market”. Useful indications also for the fantasy coaches of the fantasy league. See also Monterrey would return to the charge for the signing of Luis Chávez for the next tournament

