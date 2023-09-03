The words of the Brianza coach after the defeat against Gasperini’s Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium

After the convincing victory against Empoli a week ago, Palladino’s Monza must give way this time to Gasperini’s Atalanta. At the Gewiss Stadium, the Brianza players, positive in the first part of the match, are overwhelmed by Ederson and a super Scamacca, the great protagonist of the evening with a splendid brace in the first half as owner with the Goddess.

Atalanta-Monza 3-0, Palladino’s post-match words

At the end of the match Raffaele Palladino, coach of Monza, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport: “Tonight we faced a team with impressive technical and physical values, built for important goals and high ranking positions. Atalanta are trained very well by a coach like Gasperini. We came to play our game with courage, our first half was excellent. The thing I’m sorry about is conceding the second goal, then it’s normal that if you’re down by two goals it’s difficult to win back. Great merits must be given to Atalanta, but our growth path also passes through these defeats. The team is fine, they’re on the ball and we just have to keep going. Our league is different from Atalanta’s, we need to think about saving ourselves“. See also The possible starting lineup for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League

Palladino continues: “In these three games we have created a lot. If the first striker doesn’t score, I don’t worry. I would be worried if we didn’t create chances. We manage to send many men into the area. This game will help us improve“. On the comparison between this year’s Monza and last year’s: “Without Carlos Augusto it’s difficult to find those goals elsewhere. We will definitely try, I have the task of putting the team in a position to be able to do the maximum even in terms of goals. I don’t feel like making comparisons because we are a different, younger team. The company has made such a market. We will do everything possible to reach salvation as soon as possible“.

“We are not a team with a great physical structure to compete against an opponent like Atalanta – underlines Palladino -. Against the big teams we will suffer from this aspect but we cannot distort it by putting it on a technical level. We can’t go to war, we want to try to always play in every field“. Finally, on Atalanta: “Compliments must be made to the company, which has made an incredible market. I follow Atalanta with great pleasure because Gasperini is also a friend. They will fight for top spots in the standings. Scudetto? Maybe it’s a bit risky but the team is very strong and with many alternatives“. See also Now it's official: no contract renewal, Pogba bids farewell to Manchester United

September 2, 2023

