The statements of the Brianza coach on the eve of the match against Spezia
Raffaele Palladino, coach of Monza, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia. The coach had various considerations: “Our goal is to put in a great performance, as I always say. It’s very stimulating to win because we’d almost be saved, which for us is like winning a Scudetto. We will have to be ready for a complicated match, the one against Spezia is a difficult match. But we are energized after a good week, we want to try and win. For me, salvation is worth a Scudetto, eighth place would be a Champions League. I don’t know where we can get to. We can play with all of them. They are very complicated games but we certainly want to ride this enthusiasm. We have an ambitious property and I sense during the week that they don’t want to give up half an inch. There is a great desire to do this season finale in a big way. We want to finish on the left side of the standings, but we have to be overjoyed with the position we are in. The renewal? I want to talk about it at the end of the championship, don’t keep asking me. Money doesn’t matter. I’m looking at the project, we’ll talk about it at the end of the championship. Maximum serenity and maximum tranquility. I am grateful to this company. I am grateful and I will be, but now let’s think about Spezia”.
“Everything is wonderful – continues the Brianza coach -. At the beginning I thought I didn’t want a relationship with the players, with the guys I’m friends. I have shared experiences and rooms with them, a good relationship has been created over the years. Pessina is our captain and he’s a fantastic guy, and the strength of this year is that he has created an alchemy with the managers, with the environment and with the players. The group is really great. They party, they make fun of each other, it’s all very nice. The victories are all good, but I can’t really enjoy them because I’m already thinking about the next game. Probably the most beautiful will be the mathematical salvation, perhaps already at the peak against Spezia. We have to crown a dream”.
Then Palladino on Mota Carvalho: “He has to understand how strong he is, for me it’s extraordinary. He has physical strength and technical qualities. He can do everything up front. He doesn’t know his potential, he will probably jump when he understands that he is strong. I did an individual journey with him. In general I am satisfied with my tips, they do a lot of work. They could score a few more goals, but we’re working on it.”
April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 16:27)
