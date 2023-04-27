Raffaele Palladino, coach of Monza, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia. The coach had various considerations: “Our goal is to put in a great performance, as I always say. It’s very stimulating to win because we’d almost be saved, which for us is like winning a Scudetto. We will have to be ready for a complicated match, the one against Spezia is a difficult match. But we are energized after a good week, we want to try and win. For me, salvation is worth a Scudetto, eighth place would be a Champions League. I don’t know where we can get to. We can play with all of them. They are very complicated games but we certainly want to ride this enthusiasm. We have an ambitious property and I sense during the week that they don’t want to give up half an inch. There is a great desire to do this season finale in a big way. We want to finish on the left side of the standings, but we have to be overjoyed with the position we are in. The renewal? I want to talk about it at the end of the championship, don’t keep asking me. Money doesn’t matter. I’m looking at the project, we’ll talk about it at the end of the championship. Maximum serenity and maximum tranquility. I am grateful to this company. I am grateful and I will be, but now let’s think about Spezia”.