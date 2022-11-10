The words of the coach at the end of the match with Lazio won by the biancocelesti 1-0 thanks to Romero’s goal. Different considerations made by Palladino, embittered by the missed result: “Lazio is a great team, but we leave this match with great regret. We have put them in difficulty. I liked the personality on the pitch, but we could have managed the last step better. In the second half there is, there are also changes and the competitive position can change. The goal was avoidable, but I can’t blame the boys for anything. We were all sorry but the glass is half full. The way is right.