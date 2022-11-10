The statements of the coach from Brianza at the end of the Olimpico match
The words of the coach at the end of the match with Lazio won by the biancocelesti 1-0 thanks to Romero’s goal. Different considerations made by Palladino, embittered by the missed result: “Lazio is a great team, but we leave this match with great regret. We have put them in difficulty. I liked the personality on the pitch, but we could have managed the last step better. In the second half there is, there are also changes and the competitive position can change. The goal was avoidable, but I can’t blame the boys for anything. We were all sorry but the glass is half full. The way is right.
Sorry to have conceded the goal, too bad. The reaction was there, even with a bit of delay, but the team was very tired. Many players had also played on Sunday, a pinch of competition was missing ”.
November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 11:30 pm)
