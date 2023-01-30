Silvio Berlusconi’s (86) phone was red hot on Sunday after his football club AC Monza’s victory over Juventus (0-2). The former prime minister of Italy and owner of Monza had promised his players ‘a bus full of sluts’ during a Christmas dinner if they beat a top team again this season.

Berlusconi came under heavy fire after this promise, including in the Italian media. “To be honest, I didn’t expect such a dressing room joke to cause such a stir and malicious reactions,” he said on Twitter at the time. “I feel sorry for these critics.”

After the victory over Juventus, Berlusconi was particularly often reminded of his statements. "I've been called a hundred times and asked if I'm going to keep my promise," he says to the Italian newspaper La Republica. It is not known whether Berlusconi will actually keep his promise. In any case, the club's social media department was there on Sunday after the victory to remind Berlusconi of his promise via Twitter.



Monza is heading for survival

Earlier this season, Monza also won against Juventus at home, then 1-0. At the beginning of this month, Berlusconi’s club drew 2-2 at home against Inter. Monza currently occupies eleventh place in Serie A and is two places above Juventus, which has fallen to thirteenth place due to a 15-point deduction due to a criminal case.

The club, which played in Serie B last season, is well on its way to maintaining itself. Monza has a lead of thirteen points over the number eighteen Hellas Verona. The difference with last-placed Cremonese is even seventeen points. The bottom three teams are relegated at the end of the season.

