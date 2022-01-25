Monza-Trento 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) At least for one night Monza enjoys the solitary first place in the women’s A-1. It is clear that the ranking does not yet take into account postponements and postponed matches, but today Gaspari’s team can enjoy the primacy by beating Trento 3-0 in the recovery that they played at the Brianza Arena. But after this match, True Volleyball must already be stopped again, in fact Saturday night will not be on stage in Novara, against Igor. Three new positives in the Piedmontese team require the riveting of the big match of the day. Monza starts with Orro in the dribble Stysiak opposite, Davyskiba and Gennari martelli, Candi-Zakchaiou in the center, Negretti free. Trento responds with Stocco directed by Rivero opposite, Nizetich-Mason martelli, Furlan-Rucli in the center Moro free. Piani still remains on the bench.