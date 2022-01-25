Gaspari’s team wins the recovery of A-1 and in a limping championship due to Covid is in first place
Monza-Trento 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) At least for one night Monza enjoys the solitary first place in the women’s A-1. It is clear that the ranking does not yet take into account postponements and postponed matches, but today Gaspari’s team can enjoy the primacy by beating Trento 3-0 in the recovery that they played at the Brianza Arena. But after this match, True Volleyball must already be stopped again, in fact Saturday night will not be on stage in Novara, against Igor. Three new positives in the Piedmontese team require the riveting of the big match of the day. Monza starts with Orro in the dribble Stysiak opposite, Davyskiba and Gennari martelli, Candi-Zakchaiou in the center, Negretti free. Trento responds with Stocco directed by Rivero opposite, Nizetich-Mason martelli, Furlan-Rucli in the center Moro free. Piani still remains on the bench.
One way street
–
The game is practically one-sided from start to finish. Trento holds the rhythm only for half a set (the first) then it is free field for Orro and teammates, in a formation that does a bit of turnover. The second set is even clearer with True Volleyball running away immediately. Decisive are the services of Monza that put in great difficulty the guest reception who in the first set relies heavily on Rivera’s attacks. Gennari is also a driving force in the third set with Trento starting well and taking a break ahead (8-10), but Monza has no intention of giving discounts and remains in the wake of Bertini’s team. Draw with ten and a new overtaking Monza that from that moment on also takes command of that set and closes 3-0.
