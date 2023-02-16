The commitment to environmental sustainability that Autodromo Nazionale Monza has been pursuing for years with concrete and measurable initiatives has allowed the circuit to win the precious “FIA 3 Star” recognition, which the International Automobile Federation assigns to operators who guarantee compliance of the highest environmental standards.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the oldest and most prestigious circuit in the world and, compared to all the other racetracks, has the characteristic of being located within one of the largest enclosed parks in Europe. For this reason, attention to the protection of the environment and the conservation of the natural heritage is an absolute priority for the Temple of Speed.

After having obtained the two prestigious “FIA 1 Star” and “FIA 2 Star” awards in the two previous editions of the WRC World Rally Championship, held in 2020 and 2021, thanks to specific programs and actions in favor of the park and , the Brianza racetrack has therefore been awarded a new important award.

In addition to the activities implemented during the motorsport races, with the contribution of the local institutions and the Lombardy Region, a vast all-round environmental protection plan is continuously carried out; among the various initiatives it is important to mention the forest enhancement projects, on the one hand the actions to compensate for losses due to various atmospheric phenomena and on the other to improve the green lung of the park for the benefit of visitors.

Also appreciated is the inclusive approach that Autodromo Nazionale Monza has adopted to achieve the objectives of environmental sustainability, i.e. educating and engaging all its stakeholders – from the institutions to civil society and all the motorsport enthusiasts who populate the grandstands at the sporting events – to raise awareness of the importance of joint and participatory action, because a small individual gesture can have enormous benefits for the whole community.

“We are proud to have obtained this important certification which we do not consider a point of arrival but an incentive to continue on the path we have taken. We see the commitment to environmental protection as a duty not only towards the community for which we have been operating for over 100 years, but also towards future generations, who will continue to develop a passion for motor sport, to enjoy its positive economic repercussions on the whole surrounding area and to enjoy the beauty of a unique park of its kind”, underlined Giuseppe Redaelli, President of the Monza National Autodrome.