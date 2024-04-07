Monza Napoli live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MONZA NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 3pm Monza and Napoli take the field at the U Power Stadium in Monza, a match valid for the 31st matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Monza Napoli live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Monza and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Monza Napoli kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today, Sunday 7 April 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Monza Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

Monza (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Birindelli, Marì, Izzo, A. Carboni; Pessina, Bondo; V. Carboni, Colpani, Mota; Djuric

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Raspadori

