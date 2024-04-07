Napoli drops the poker in Monza and comes from behind 4-2 against the Lombards in today's match valid for the 31st matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Italian champions advanced thanks to goals from Osimhen, Politano, Zielinski and Raspadori, all excellent. The goals from Djuric and Colpani and an excellent first half were not enough for Palladino's team. In the second half, Napoli returned to the Scudetto with goals and many opportunities which brought Calzona's team to seventh place with 48 points, overtaking Lazio, while Monza remained stationary on 42.

The match

Palladino without the suspended Pessina redesigns the team, with Akpa-Akpro in front of the defense and Gagliardini supporting the Colpani-Mota-Zerbin trio behind the lone striker Djuric. Calzona, however, recovers Kvara who starts with Osimhen and Ngonge forward. In the middle of the field, another novelty is Zielinski with Lobotka and Anguissa.

Monza started well and immediately took the lead at the first opportunity. In the 9th minute Colpani's perfect opening for Zerbin who crosses for Djuric who heads ahead of Juan Jesus and beats Meret for 1-0. Napoli struggled to get going but responded to the red and white advantage by creating three chances. In the 17th minute Di Lorenzo finds the ball at his feet, he turns to finish with a right-footed shot over the crossbar with the goal wide open in front of him. Then in the 25th minute Ngonge fakes a left-footed shot from the edge, enters the area and shoots with his right foot but Pablo Marì manages to deflect it for a corner. Finally in the 40th minute Di Gregorio misses the control inside his own area but anticipates Osimhen but serves Kvaratskhelia who immediately shoots towards goal but hits the Monza goalkeeper.

At the start of the second half, a different Napoli entered the field and immediately challenged the home team's rearguard. In the 49th minute Anguissa serves Zielinski who catches Ngonge in the area: crossed conclusion and goal but the referee cancels the former Verona player for offside. Calzona's team, however, pressed and equalized shortly after: in the 55th minute another cross from Anguissa saw Osimhen rise to the sky and header past Di Gregorio to make it 1-1. Two minutes pass and Napoli doubles their lead: in the 57th minute Politano scores a Eurogoal who volleys a left-footed ball from the edge of the box and puts it under the top corner for 2-1.

The hat trick arrives shortly after with Monza a bit sluggish: in the 61st minute it was Zielinski's turn who found the opposite corner with a curling shot from the edge to make it 3-1. Monza reacts and in the 62nd minute closes the gap with another excellent goal: Birindelli touches in the area for his teammate who takes the ball to the left and places it on the long post where Meret cannot reach it for 2-3. In the 68th minute, Napoli extends further: Di Gregorio performs a miracle on Di Lorenzo's right-footed shot from inside the area, but Raspadori, who has just entered, pounces and drops the poker for 4-2. Napoli does an academy job and in the 74th minute Osimhen blocks it with his chest and goes for an overhead kick but Di Gregorio saves it in two stages. In the final, another opportunity for Lobotka served in the area by Osimhen but he fails to find the time to hit the net.