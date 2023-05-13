With the Tricolor already on his chest, Spalletti could give space to the second lines: however, Osimhen wants to close the championship as King of the bomber

The Scudetto party has just begun but, to complete the work, Napoli are only missing Osimhen top scorer. In fact, the Nigerian, 23 goals in the league, is looking for the decisive extension on Lautaro Martinez, who is tailing him at 19. The match at the U-Power Stadium could represent the right opportunity to replenish the tally: however, there will be a Monza healthy, fresh from six games without defeat, and able to exalt himself in front of his fans against the big ones. All on the pitch at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday 14 May at 15.00 for Monza-Naples.

MONZA-NAPLES: THE PREDICTION — Napoli have the best away performance in Serie A with 44 points won in 17 games (14 wins, two draws and just one knockout): away from home, the Azzurri have scored 35 of their 70 overall goals, 12 of which bear the signature of Victor Osimhen. However, Monza have been scoring for six consecutive games and could even extend their streak, bearing in mind that Spalletti could give space to those who have played less in recent weeks. On these premises it could be a Goal game, odds that appear on the blackboard at 1.91 with bet365, 1.86 with LeoVegas and 1.78 with Planetwin365. The Osimhen first scorer option of the match instead pays 4.30 with StarCasinò Bet, 3.90 with Sisal and 3.85 with LeoVegas: the Nigerian, fighting to confirm himself at the top of the scorer standings, could be the most motivated man to unlock the game. See also Paris Saint Germain vs. Real Madrid: Will Kylian Mbappé play?

MONZA-NAPLES: THE ODDS — Naples clearly favored by the principals betting sites specializing in Serie A odds, the sign 2 is played at 1.76 on Sportbet, 1.75 on VinciTu and 1.72 on Betway, while a home victory of Monza reaches 5.00 with Sisal and 4.70 with Novibet. It then closes with a draw which is worth 3.90 with LeoVegas and 3.80 with NetBet. As far as goals are concerned, there is a situation of substantial balance: the Under 2.5 is played at 1.95 on Snai and 1.90 on Goldbet, while the Over breaks through to 1.90 on bet365 and is worth 1.87 on LeoVegas. It is likely that Napoli will find the net first: the option is worth 1.53 on Betfair and 1.52 on Sisal, while the hypothesis that it is Monza who unlock the match is worth 2.90 with Sisal and 2.88 on bet365.

THE MARKERS — Obviously we start from Victor Osimhen, whose goal in the 90s pays 1.90 on Betfair and 2.00 on Sisal, a slightly favored share compared to that of the Georgian Kvaratskhelia, on the blackboard at 2.75 on Snai and 2.95 on StarCasinò Bet. Together the two scored 35 goals, exactly 50% of the Azzurri’s 70 goals this season. Monza, on the other hand, has so far sent 17 different players to score: among the main suspects to find the way to the goal are Caprari (5.75 for LeoVegas and 5.00 for Snai) and the great ex Petagna (5.70 with StarCasinò Bet and 5.00 with Sisal). See also Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope to make many fans cheer "

SOME NUMBERS — Monza have lost only one of their last five games at home (two wins and two draws) and found their way to goal on four occasions. In 2023 Monza has the seventh performance of the tournament: only the big six have done better than the Brianza players, defeated only three times from January to today. Napoli, having won the Scudetto in Udine, continued the celebrations with the victory against Fiorentina at the Maradona stadium: now Spalletti could opt for some formation changes to give more space to the second lines.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — The only precedent between the two teams in Serie A is the first leg match played in Naples on 21 August which ended with a 4-0 round in favor of the Neapolitans (brace from Kvaratskhelia and goals from Osimhen and Kim). However, it was still Giovanni Stroppa’s Monza, who made his Serie A debut with five consecutive defeats: Raffaele Palladino’s landing on the red and white bench reversed course and allowed a comeback that decreed salvation six games before the end of the championship. See also F1 | Test Bahrain, Day 1: in the morning Verstappen precedes Sainz

May 13, 2023 (change May 13, 2023 | 11:41)

