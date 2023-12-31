Monza, innovate to stay in F1

Late, but off we go. Monday 8 January at Monza the modernization works of the F1 circuit will be “launched”, with the clear objective of consolidating its presence in the Circus even after the natural expiration of the contract, scheduled for 2025.

The Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo will be present at the opening ceremony Salvini and the president of Aci Angelo Sticks Damiani. Among others, the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio will speak Fountainthe president of F1 Stefano Sundays (remotely connected) and the mayor of Monza Paolo Pilotto. The presence of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe is awaiting confirmation Room.

Jobs

The ceremony will begin at 10am in the Region Hall of the Autodromo and will give the official start to the modernization and redevelopment works of one of the most prestigious Formula 1 circuits in the world. “History is not enough“, as Domenicali has said several times, commenting on the need for historic tracks to adapt to the times and provide services to the public, making the entire race weekend an event of which the show on the track must be a slice of the cake.

Radical interventions are needed in Monza. The most urgent areas are new asphalt, a new driveway underpass at the Alboreto curve, as well as the maintenance, reconstruction and widening of three other existing underpasses. In addition to these works, Aci would like to build the roof of the paddock club and new stands with its own hospitality and a catering service. The contracts of the Tempio della Velocita and Imola last until the end of 2025: the Santerno circuit should remain until at least 2026 due to the flood this spring which canceled the Grand Prix; beyond this date, there is currently no Italian GP. Their safety will depend on the scale and nature of track and infrastructure investments.