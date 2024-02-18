Monza Milan live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MONZA MILAN STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 18 February 2024, at 8.45 pm Monza and Milan take to the pitch at the U Power Stadium in Monza, a match valid for the 25th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Monza Milan live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Monza and Milan will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Monza Milan kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 18 February 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Monza Milan on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Pablo Marì, Caldirola; Birindelli, Bondo, Pessina, Zerbin; Colpani, Mota Carvalho; Djuric.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.

