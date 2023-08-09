Berlusconi Trophy, Milan wins over Monza 7-6 on penalties

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan won the first Silvio Berlusconi Trophy. The Rossoneri prevailed 7-6 after the penalty shoot-out at the U Power Stadium in Monza, after regulation time ended on 1-1 thanks to goals from Pulisic in the 29th minute and Colpani in the 32nd minute. Di Birindelli made the decisive mistake from the spot with the ball hitting the crossbar after all the penalties had been scored.

Berlusconi Trophy at Milan: flashes of Pulisic and Reijnders class. Leao does not affect

Milan wins the first “Silvio Berlusconi” trophy. At the U-Power Stadium in Monza, the Rossoneri prevailed 6-7 (the result was 1-1 in the 90th minute) against the hosts, Birindelli’s mistake from the penalty spot was decisive: lots of indications for Pioli and Palladino, the two technicians had the opportunity to test the new purchases arrived from the summer market. Flashes from Pulisic, who scored in the first half, flashes of class from Reijnders, while Loftus-Cheek is looking for the best condition, but lets glimpse good things. On the other hand, Leao, not very ‘bad’ in the goal area, does not affect. The match between Monza and Milan was a real Serie A starter. High pace and many scoring chances, the challenge got going from the first minutes: Davide Bettella was forced to leave the field due to a sprained ankle, Danilo D’Ambrosio came on in his place, making his debut in the red and white shirt. The result was unlocked in the 29th minute of the first half: first Pulisic had his penalty saved by Di Gregorio, then the American himself reiterated on the net. Colpani’s equalizer arrived three minutes later, the Atalanta midfielder was able to insert Carlos Augusto’s deep suggestion.

See also In St. Petersburg, three cars collided on the WHSD Marta Fascina (photo by Lapresse)



In the first half finale, Milan came close to the opening goal first with Loftus-Cheek – one of the most proactive at the Rossoneri -, then with Leao. In the second half, the Portuguese became the protagonist of a moment of nervousness with Roberto Gagliardini, the two were both booked by the referee. As the minutes went by, the rhythms dropped, only Caprari tried to worry Maignan with a diagonal from the edge rejected by the French goalkeeper. The match was decided on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time: the first ten were converted, Birindelli’s mistake was decisive, the red and white winger hit the crossbar. Before kick-off there was there was a lot of emotion in the stands in the memory of Silvio Berlusconi: on the pitch the performance of Il Volo, then the exchange of shirts between the red and white CEO Adriano Galliani and the red and black president Paolo Scaroni. In a few days the championship debut: Saturday 19 Monza will play at San Siro against Inter while on Monday 21 Milan will challenge Bologna at the Dall’Ara.

Berlusconi Trophy, the family rewards Milan and Monza. Pier Silvio: “For my father, if football was a passion, Milan and Monza were a matter of the heart”

The Berlusconi family took to the field of the U-Power Stadium in Monza for the awards ceremony of Monza and Milan, the two teams that faced each other in the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy. His son Piersilvio took the floor, who wanted to remember his father, president of both clubs: “Thanks from me and from all my family. For my father, football has always been a great passion, I’m sure he he would have been very happy. If football was a passion, Milan and Monza were a matter of the heart, a matter of love. He is happy because his heart is here with all of us. Sport for my father as well as being a passion was the mirror of life, he saw the most important values: commitment, loyalty, but most of all respect. If you want to give him a gift, always bring it forward,” he said.

See also Amara case, Davigo quotes Mattarella: "He thanked me on the Loggia Hungary" Adriano Galliani and Paolo Scaroni (photo Lapresse)



Berlusconi Trophy, Pier Silvio ‘affection for my father excites us’

“It’s a really exciting evening for us, my dad was a great sports man and he always loved his Milan and his Monza. He got us used to miracles and this is a beautiful thing that shouldn’t be forgotten. We are excited, but the affection of the people is one of the most beautiful sensations”. These were the words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, to the microphones of Sport Mediaset in the pre-match of Monza-Milan, for the first Silvio Berlusconi trophy. “For us children, this affection is a beautiful thing, it is proof of my father’s greatness, but even more of the humanity and love he gave to sport for Italy and the Italians”. Marta Fascina was also present in the stands of the U-Power Stadium.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi (photo Lapresse)



“I’m feeling a very strong emotion. Silvio Berlusconi was a guide, a teacher, for 44 years. Something unforgettable. It’s the story of Milan, it’s the story of Monza. He took Milan to the top of the world, he brought Monza in Serie A. A round of applause to our president”, added Adriano Galliani, deputy vice president and CEO of Monza.

MONZA-MILAN 6-7 pens (1-1 in the 90′)

Monza (3-4-1-2): Di Gregorio; Bettella (19′ D’Ambrosio), A. Carboni (22′ st Marì), Caldirola; Ciurria (40′ st Birindelli), Pessina, Gagliardini (40′ st Machin), Carlos Augusto (45′ st F. Carboni); Colpani (34′ st V. Carboni); Mota (11′ st Caprari), Maric (11′ st Petagna). Extras: Lamanna, Gori, Pedro Pereira, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos, Cittadini, S. Vignato. All.: Palladino.

Christian Pusilic (photo Lapresse)



Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez (34′ st Bartesaghi); Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic (34′ st Chukwueze), Giroud (34′ st Colombo), Leao (34′ st Okafor). Available: Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Romero, Kjaer, Florenzi, Colombo, Pobega, Musah, Simic, Zeroli. All.: Pioli.

Referee: Marcenaro

Scorers: 29′ Pulisic (Mi), 32′ Colpani (Mo)

Ammonites: Gagliardini (Mo); Reijnders, Leao, Hernandez (Mi)

Expelled: none Notes: 29′ Di Gregorio (Mo) saves a penalty from Pulisic (Mi)

PENALTY SERIES Monza: Petagna goal, Caprari goal, Machin goal, F. Carboni goal, Pessina goal, Birindelli cross Milan: Reijnders goal, Okafor goal, Tomori goal, Loftus-Cheek goal, Colombo goal, Thiaw goal

Subscribe to the newsletter

