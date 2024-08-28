by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc’s charge towards Monza

Here, in 2019, Charles Leclerc lived a daydream. The Monegasque, in his first Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, took pole position and his second career win, sending the red tide into ecstasy and establishing himself as their new idol. Five years later, this remains the only joy for the #16 in front of his fans: at most the Monegasque has reached the podium with a second place in 2022; Leclerc absolutely wants to reverse the trend even if he is aware of the difficulties brought by Max Verstappen and a McLaren that appeared uncatchable at Zandvoort

Leclerc’s words

“Replicating what was done five years ago would be a dreamThe goal is obviously to try to win, but realistically we are in a period where it is difficult for the team to try to win because the pace of McLaren and Red Bull is faster than ours. But anything can happen.we have the push of the fans and we bring updates, I hope this will give us the right performance for the victory“, this is the comment of the Monegasque to Sky Sports F1. “It’s something unique, this feeling that is created when you arrive in Italy. I have the feeling that this year there are even more people and it charges us up a thousand times“.

“On Saturday I said it would take a miracle to get on the podium, and we did it. After the match we looked for explanations for the good performance. We also need to understand why Saturday went so badly, looking at the data we understood a good part. This gives us the confidence to repeat these performances“.

The relationship with Sainz

At his side, Leclerc had Carlos Sainz in the black overalls that they will show off in Monza: “As I have always said, I have a very special relationship with Carlos. Beyond being in the team together, we share many things beyond Formula 1. There is competition on the track, as it should be, and when we are on such a similar level there are moments of tension, but we have always managed them in the best way. Even if with different colors, we will see each other often next year too.“.