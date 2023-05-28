Baroni’s Lecce is arithmetically safe thanks to the 1-0 success in Monza with a goal from a penalty kick in the 101st minute. An intense and vibrant match in the final which decreed the success and permanence of the Salento players in Serie A. In fact, little to tell in the first half with a fairly low pace. In the second half, Palladino’s team kept the ball more without being able to become dangerous, until the 84th minute when, after a check by the Var, Monza was awarded a penalty for a foul by Baschirotto. Gytkaer kicks hard to cross towards the left post, but the Giallorossi goalkeeper Falcone extends his right arm and blocks with an open hand, making a huge save and saving his side. In the very long recovery, instead, the penalty kick arrives for Lecce for a touch of Gytkaer’s hand. In the 101st minute Colombo goes on the spot and converts the penalty centrally saving Lecce arithmetically.