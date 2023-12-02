Monza-Juve, Rabiot responds to Gagliardini: “Use your brain”

Juventus advances to Monza by winning 2 to 1 and is first in the standings, but towards the end there was an ugly gesture of unsportsmanlike behavior by the Brianza player Roberto Gagliardini. After the momentary equalizer scored by Carboni, the former Inter midfielder celebrated provocatively in Adrien Rabiot’s face. A celebration which however turned out to be a boomerang given that in the following action karma punished Gagliardini with Gatti’s goalinspired by an excellent play on the left by Rabiot.

After the match Rabiot took up the episode on his Instagram profile and responded to the provocation he received: “Learn to stay humble, because until the referee has blown the whistle for the end of the match, everything is still possible.” Then he added the brain emoticon concluding: “Remember this.”

GAGLIARDINI’S EXULTANCE

#Gagliardini who rejoices in the face of #Rabiot on the occasion of the goal that made the momentary 1-1 #MonzaJuventus 🤭 pic.twitter.com/0vOSJpTJeN — Mirko Nicolino (@mirkonicolino) December 1, 2023

RABIOT’S INSTAGRAM POST

MONZA-JUVE 1 TO 2: WATCH THE SUMMARY OF THE MATCH

