Monza Inter live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MONZA INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 8.45 pm Monza and Inter take the field at the U Power Stadium in Monza, a match valid for the 20th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Monza Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Monza and Inter will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sports. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Monza Inter is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Saturday 13 January 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Monza Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

Monza (3-4-2-1): Sorrentino; D'Ambrosio, Marì, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Colpani, Mota; V. Carboni.

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

