Monza equalized in extremis against Inter and Adriano Galliani exploded in the stands. The vice president and CEO of the Brianza club exulted ‘in his own way’ when Caldirola, in the 93rd minute, signed the final 2-2 in the home match against the Nerazzurri. Galliani let himself go to an irrepressible exultation, immortalized by the cameras of Dazn. A scene seen many times in the past, when Galliani was at the top of Milan.