THE‘Inter slows down in Monza and loses the top of the table to Napoli. The Nerazzurri, on the pitch with many reserves ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match in Manchester against Guardiola’s City, did not go beyond a 1-1 draw against the Brianza team. A colorless performance by the reigning Italian champions who played in a measured manner and with little brilliance, risking defeat and finding the equalizer in the 88th minute with Dumfries responding to Mota’s goal, who opened the scoring in the 81st minute. In the standings, Inter is in 2nd place with 8 points together with Juventus and Torino, one point behind Napoli. Monza is 14th with 3 points like Roma, Fiorentina and Bologna.

The match

In the 5th minute, good action by Inter who frees Frattesi in an excellent position to shoot, but the national team midfielder prefers to open up to Thuram and the action fades away. In the 6th minute, Maldini makes a mistake as he eases through the middle and allows Dimarco to intercept the ball, who shoots with his left foot but ends up just wide. In the 8th minute, the son of art tries to redeem himself by shooting from outside the area: Sommer saves. In the 9th minute, a cross from the left by Dimarco for Lautaro’s head, who sends it wide from an excellent position. In the 15th minute following Asllani’s corner, Lautaro again tries to head the ball away: no danger for Turati.

In the 26th minute, Inter’s persistent action develops again on the left: a cross from the usual Dimarco for Frattesi to run in, who hits the ball on the fly with his right and sends it just wide. In the 33rd minute, Thuram is seen for the first time with a header that goes high. In the 37th minute, a dangerous counterattack led by the French striker and developed through the middle: Kyriakopoulos’ closure on Lautaro is providential. The last danger of the first half is an attempt from outside the area by Bondo, blocked by the Nerazzurri defense.

The second half opens with a potentially dangerous counterattack by the Brianza team, a three-on-three thwarted by Inter’s retreat. In the 7th minute, a cross with a rev counter by Pavard for Thuram’s head who is imprecise and sends it out. In the 12th minute, a triple substitution for the Italian champions: Dumfries, Taremi and Zielinski come on, Darmian, Lautaro and Mkhitaryan go out. A few seconds after coming on, the Iranian striker tries on the fly but hits it badly with his right foot and sends it out.

In the 17th minute, Nesta plays the Mota card, who comes in to replace Caprari. In the 24th minute, a nice play by Maldini who serves a nice assist to Djuric, but the Bosnian’s header ends up out. In the half hour, a surprise move by Inzaghi: Asllani and Thuram out, Correa and Arnautovic in, forming a trident with Taremi. In the 36th minute, the match is unlocked. Izzo crosses from the three-quarter line, the ball is too high for Djuric but not for Mota who, with an impressive leap, beats Sommer with a powerful and precise header.

In the 43rd minute, however, Inter equalized. Carlos Augusto crossed low from the left, the ball went to the second post where the decisive tap-in was by Dumfries. In injury time, the Nerazzurri could have won with Arnautovic who freed himself in the area but wasted it all by kicking high.