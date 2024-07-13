“With the 55th suicide since the beginning of the year, the death toll in the country’s prisons continues, where not a day goes by without counting deaths. A 45-year-old suffocated himself in the Monza District Prison,” denounces Gennarino De Fazio, General Secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police.



Prisons, one death every day and a half. The numbers of the tragedy THOMAS USAN June 22, 2024

“We no longer have words to describe the disintegration of the penitentiary system and what is happening in prisons and we do not know who to appeal to. After all, President Mattarella himself has remained unheard. 14,500 inmates over the available places, 18 thousand units missing from the Penitentiary Police, lack of health and psychiatric assistance, dilapidated structures and prevailing disorganization constitute an explosive mix. Again in Monza in the early afternoon it was necessary to evacuate an entire detention section due to a fire that was started by an inmate”, adds the Secretary of Uilpa Pp.

“If things continue like this, this will be a funereal and violent summer like never before. The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, the Meloni Government and the entire majority should become aware of this and take action, while it is still possible,” he concludes.