Another page in the history of Monza is about to be written. In fact, the one against Lazio will not only be the 100th home match of the Fininvest era, but it will also be the historic attendance record. In the last few hours, 14,200 pre-sale tickets have been exceeded. The sign of how Raffaele Palladino’s passion for Monza is growing from game to game, thanks to the excellent results obtained in the first season in the top division but also to the good game proposed by Silvio Berlusconi’s club.

monza, 100 and not hear them

—

“Adrian, go and do”. This is the instant that changes the history of Monza. It is the moment in which, on a Monday in September 2018, Silvio Berlusconi, primed by Adriano Galliani, proposes to buy Monza during one of the usual lunches in Arcore with family members and top managers. Once the transfer of the company to Fininvest was defined, the new course of Monza was officially presented on 28 September 2018, which marks the return to the field of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani after the experience at Milan, with 29 trophies raised in 31 years. A couple that proved successful even in red and white. In fact, Monza has come a long way since 14 October 2018, the day in which Silvio Berlusconi was greeted by a standing ovations his first time at the Brianza stadium as Monza’s number one in the home match against Triestina. Under the presidential motto of “Those who believe in it fight, those who believe in it overcome all obstacles, those who believe in it win”, the Brianza club, which on Sunday celebrates its 100th home match of the Fininvest era, has in fact completed the rapid climb from Lega Pro to Serie A. And he still wants to impress.