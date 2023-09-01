Formula 1 weekend dedicated to the Italian Grand Prix: the Dutch driver seems unbeatable with Red Bull but Leclerc and Sainz pushed by their audience try the surprise shot

In the Italian Grand Prix in Monza the phenomenal Max Verstappen will seek his tenth consecutive success in the Formula One drivers’ world championship. In Holland, at Zandovoort, last week he had hit the ninth seal, equaling the record held by Sebastian Vettel since 2013: the German also raced on Red Bull that season. Obviously, Verstappen is the big favorite for the final success at Monza, but it is equally obvious that the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz will do everything to amaze the fans of the Reds and, perhaps, Max himself. The Monza Grand Prix will be held Sunday 3 September at 3pm.

MONZA GP, MAX FOR THE TENTH — Even before the start of free practice and the subsequent tests for pole, for the bookmakers Verstappen does not seem to have any rivals who can beat him even if in Formula One races everything is possible until you pass under the checkered flag. Max’s success is worth 1.22 for Gazzabet and Bet365 and 1.30 for Betway and Snai. But let’s also see the evaluations made for Leclerc, who at most has reached the podium this season but never as a winner. Well, the first place for Ferrari from Monaco is worth 25 for Gazzabet and Snai, 26 for Bet365 and 20 for Betway. See also SBK | The domination of Bautista does not scare Rea and Toprak

EVEN SAINZ TRYING — In Ferrari’s great weekend, after the latest disappointments, we must also consider the possibility that the blow will be placed by Carlos Sainz rather than his partner Leclerc, always Red Bull permitting. According to the bookies there aren’t great chances for the Spaniard, on the blackboard at 50 on Gazzabet and Betway, at 66 on Snai and at 67 on Bet365. As if to say: dreaming is possible but the enterprise seems truly unattainable.

1st September – 10.30am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Monza #Verstappen #favorite #Ferraris #odds #predictions