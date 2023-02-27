Monza football, the great maneuvers: a partner for Berlusconi and Galliani

A minority shareholder for the Monza of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani (went from Lega Pro hell to Serie A within four years)? The hypothesis of the entry of an institutional investor to accompany the rapid growth of the club is told by Corriere della Sera, according to which “reflection on future scenarios in football began at Fininvest which has owned the club since 2018, when it took over Colombo family A team in which Berlusconi has invested a lot to bring it to current results, both in terms of players and on the U-Power stadium in Monza for which the team has a concession that will expire in 2062”

At the moment we are in the context of scenarios because there is nothing concrete in Fininvest’s hands. For the Corsera it is “a viable scheme could go from a minority entry into the capital of AC Monza through a reserved capital increasewith a possible call option to then be able to buy it all or return the share to the family”.

On the other hand, the dream of conquering Europe for Palladino’s team faded away. Monza remains at 29 points after the bad defeat in Salerno (3-0 for Paulo Sousa’s team) and the simultaneous victory of Bologna by Thiago Motta on Inter (watch out for the Rossoblu coach’s shadow on Simone Inzaghi and more…) has seen seventh place 6 points away (and Juventus-Turin-Udinese are also in the middle), while the relegation zone is far away and does not give cause for concern: Verona third from bottom with 17 points (with one game in hand), while Spice is at 20.

