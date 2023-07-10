Monza, Red Bull is serious. Interested in Berlusconi’s club

One month after Silvio’s death Berlusconithe family is trying to take stock of strategic assets for the group Fininvest and among these no longer seems to be the Monza football, the team from Brianza bought by the Cavaliere and reached Serie A with excellent results. Marina And Pier Silvio have made it clear in more than one circumstance that they want to leave the world of football permanently and the sentence pronounced by the head of Mediaset is the confirmation of an imminent sale: “If the football club were to change handsthey will be great hands for carry on dad’s dream to the fullest“.

Read also: Berlusconi, the handwritten will of 2006 and 2020. Then the addition of ’22

Subscribe to the newsletter

