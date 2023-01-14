Monza dominates the Cremonese at Zini, flies up 3-0, risks being comeback but holds up and closes on 3-2, climbing the standings while the Grigiorossi are always last with only 7 points.

The match

—

Immediately goal ball for Monza, with a diagonal from Caprari on which Carnesecchi arrives with his fingertips. Brianzali who pass in the 8th minute. Carlos Augusto steals the ball, Birindelli puts in the middle from the back, Petagna’s touch from outside with Ciurria who just has to push the ball into the unguarded net. The first Cremonese ring is from Valeri, with the ball touching the post. In the 18th minute the double: Izzo goes down in the area, Massa is called back to the Var and punishes Ghiglione’s foul. Caprari scores 2-0 from the spot. The Cremonese can’t find shots on goal and goes into the break two goals down. The first thrill for Di Gregorio at the start of the second half, when he had to dive away a close-range header from Pickel. But in the 55th minute the 3-0 arrives: Petagna receives the ball in the area, serves it back for Caprari who cannot fail. In the 67th minute, a nice cross from Valeri and Ciofani with a header shortened the distance. In the 83rd minute Dessers reopened it definitively with a choked right foot that bounced off the ground and overtook Di Gregorio. But that’s not enough to straighten out the match.