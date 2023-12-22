There Fiorentina beats Monza 1-0 in the advance of the 17th matchday of Serie A, played at the U-Power Stadium in the Brianza city. Beltran's goal after just 7 minutes decided the match. In the standings, the Viola climb to 4th place with 30 points, while the Red and Whites remain stationary in 11th position with 21 points.

The Genoa beat Sassuolo 2-1 away in the advance match played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The hosts took the lead with Pinamonti in the 28th minute, Gudmundsson responded with a penalty in the 64th minute and Ekuban in the 87th minute. In the standings the rossoblù are behind Frosinone in 13th place with 19 points, while the neroverdi remain stationary at 16 in 15th position.