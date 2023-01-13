Monza fans in China: the club is born in Shanghai

Big step forward in the AC Monza Club project with the inauguration of the AC Monza Club Shanghai, the first official fan club abroad. AC Monza Club – reads a note – is the project born in 2022 to promote the coordination and free association of fans, sympathizers and supporters, organized into ‘Official Monza Clubs’ aimed at supporting the team and colors of AC Monza.

The logo encloses the city of Shanghai with the Pearl Tower

AC Monza Club Shanghai was born in the summer of 2022 when a group of friends decided to create a club in which to share their passion for the red and white colors in China with the aim of supporting Monza both on TV and through get-togethers. The logo encloses the city of Shanghai with the Pearl Tower, the passion of football and the spirit of union between China and Italy. The fan club will also try to make Monza more and more known to Chinese football fans. With the AC Monza Club Shanghai, the number of official Fan Clubs rises to 13, for a total of over 2,500 registered members.

