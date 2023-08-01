In a friendly match Monza snatched a good draw at Goodison Park in Liverpool against Everton: it ended 2-2, with goals from the Lombards Colpani and Mota Carvalho. Clean sheets in the first half, with Monza holding the ball in the game: possession and defense were good, very little was conceded to the opponent.

the monza in goal

In the second half the red and white ahead in the 7th minute, with Colpani on a free kick, but in the 25th minute the equal of the English arrives with Di Gregorio who can do nothing on Dobbin who scores. The match seems to be in the hands of the hosts who also find the overtaking goal with Maupay in the 31st minute. Two minutes later, however, Raffaele Palladino’s equalizer from Monza: Machin’s lateral free-kick, Mota Carvalho steals the time and scores with a great header. Good indications for the coach in view of the next Serie A championship.