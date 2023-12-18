by VALERIO BARRETTA

Domenicali, another alarm about the future of Monza and Imola

In principle, the start date of the works on the Monza circuit should have been September 4th, immediately after the Formula 1 Grand Prix. However, the notice was published only at the end of July, while the ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani hoped for clear deadlines shorter: which necessarily delayed the operations, to the point that all was silent at the Autodromo della Velocita. And the president of F1 Stefano Sundayswho has repeatedly reiterated how historic circuits needed to invest in infrastructure to stay on schedule, certainly did not take the delay well.

Domenicali's words

“Renewal with Imola and Monza? We are negotiating, but we need elements to take this negotiation forward. The Aci is aware, I often hear from Sticchi Damiani, but we are in December, the work in Monza was supposed to start immediately after the Grand Prix, now it should start shortly. My push is a constructive push, internal bureaucracies cannot stop certain projects“, these are his words to the microphones of “La Politica nel Pallone”, a broadcast broadcast on Rai Gr Parliament.

“We must keep up with the times, in 2020 Imola had an extraordinary opportunity, namely that of being ready for an unexpected call. The flood tragedy didn't allow us to race, we can't wait to race there again, but it's all about understanding the desire to invest in F1 as an entertainment and business platform which can no longer be at a private level, it is our country that must make a precise choice“.

What is needed in Monza

The Monza and Imola contracts end in 2025. That of the Santerno circuit should however extend at least until 2026, since the flood would “guarantee” the continuation of the agreement for another year. Different story for Monza, which needs more radical interventions. The most urgent areas are new paving, a new driveway underpass at the Alboreto curve, the maintenance, reconstruction and widening of three other existing underpasses. In the intentions of the ACI, there would be the construction of a roof over the paddock club and new stands which will replace the “precarious” ones with 6,000 seats and which will have to be autonomous, with their own hospitality and catering service. In short, it is imperative to improve not only the track but also the fan experience. Sticchi Damiani knows it: you can no longer arrive late, otherwise you risk losing your place in Formula 1.