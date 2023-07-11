Monza, commando chases a man shooting him in the street

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured at around 11.30am this morning Seregnoin the province of Monza, where a commando chased his car for at least 500 meters shooting wildly and wounding him with no less than two shots. As reported by Ansa, the commandos then left while dozens of shell casings remained on the ground. The carabinieri of the Seregno company have arrived on the spot. The man, of Calabrian origins, was transported to the Desio hospital.

