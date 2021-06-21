From an industrial site to a place of culture and sociability. BrianzAcque will transform the San Rocco treatment plant – one of the largest plants in Italy – into an open-air theater. The curtain will rise on “The people of water”, an original dramaturgy, loosely based on Ibsen’s classic “An enemy of the people” directed by Massimo Donati. It will happen on Monday 28 June 2021, also in light of the 55th anniversary of the inauguration of the purifier, a strategic infrastructure for the management of the water cycle in Brianza, whose ribbon was cut on June 16, 1966. The show interpreted by the company of the Reagents Theaters , will be offered in national preview to the employees of the company.





In September, exactly Sunday 26, the performance will therefore be offered to the general public with free admission, upon reservation and subject to availability, as part of the 19th edition of Ville Aperte in Brianza, promoted by the Province of Monza and Brianza and of which BrianzAcque is sponsor.

“We think that the purifier – affirms Enrico Boerci, president and CEO BrianzAcque – is the location of excellence to represent a text set right in a water plant. The management of public water represents the central theme of the show on which to focus attention and on which to reflect now, in the gradual return path towards a new post-Covid normality, in an increasingly green key. Our commitment to art and culture has never failed and “The people of water”, in such a particular context, will be able to raise awareness and at the same time, give special moments and emotions “.

Massimo Donati, author and director notes: “A show with jokes and funny moments, with many references to silent cinema. We wanted to create a popular show and at the same time ask questions on the issues of public water management and the dictatorship of the majority. A show suitable for places of culture and informal realities. On stage there are four close-knit actors and an important scenography, but easily disassembled to be able to go even to unconventional places, such as the san Rocco purifier. Bringing a theatrical performance into a company is a source of emotion and pride for us, and a gesture of care with a strong meaning “.

“We are working on the schedule of the next edition of Ville Aperte in Brianza which will be full of news: the opening of the purifier to the public is part of the perspective of enhancing the architectural, engineering and historical heritage of our territory. Thanks to the collaboration with BrianzAcque we have the opportunity to expand the offer of visits by bringing citizens closer to new places ”- adds the President of the MB Province Luca Santambrogio.

Produced and financed by the sole manager of the integrated water cycle for Monza and Brianza, as part of the larger and more articulated Acqua Insieme project in partnership with the ACLI Milanesi, the show, after the two Monza staged, will arrive in a Meneghina hall for then enter the billboards of the next theater seasons. Theater is just one of the artistic forms chosen by BrianzAcque to help create a new culture of water, based on the respect and protection of this asset, indispensable for every form of life.

“The people of water” will take place in the part of the Monza purifier located at the bottom of the plant, between the two secondary sedimentation tanks. On stage, finally in the presence, in direct contact with the spectators, four highly experienced actors: Giacomo Rosselli, theater and cinema actor. Known to the general public for having been one of the protagonists of the famous TV series ‘I Ragazzi della 3 C’, he works in the theater with the company of Alessandro Gassman. Fabrizio Careddu, theater and film actor, is in the cast alongside Elio Germano of Giorgio Rights’ award-winning film ‘Volevo solo Nascondarmi’. Claudia Facchini, actress, singer, and music therapist. Actress and author of children’s theater, she has worked in international productions. Eva Martucci, actress, author and director. With the monologue ‘The Alien’ in 2019 he made his debut at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan.

Massimo Donati, author and director, has completed the shooting of his first feature film based on his novel published by Mondadori “Diario di Spezie”. The film, produced by Master Five cinematographic, Rai Cinema and Rodeo Drive, stars Lorenzo Richelmi, Fabrizio Ferracane and Fabrizio Rongione.