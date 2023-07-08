Boy insulted and beaten for skin color and disability

Insulted and thrown to the ground for the color of his skin and his disability. It happened to a 22-year-old Egyptian disabled boy on a bus in Monza. The attacker, a 47-year-old man, he was reported by the police for injuries, beatings and insults aggravated by racial hatred and the handicapped defense and the ‘Code Red’ procedure was activated. The episode dates back to Tuesday 4 July, but was only disclosed today. The policemen, who arrived at the scene, found the man surrounded by several people who had blocked him, outside a shop in via Buonarroti.

According to witnesses, shortly before, after getting on the same bus on which the 22-year-old North African was travelling, he had insulted him for no reason, offending him for the disability and the color of the skin. The young man, frightened by the situation, asked his father for help asking to wait for him at the bus stop. Having noticed that the attacker had gotten off at the previous stop, the Egyptian called the parent back to tell him that it was no longer necessary for him to join him. However, once he got off the bus, he found him behind him: he was pushed and thrown to the ground and insulted again. Not even the arrival of the stranger’s father has stopped the aggressor who punched the parent in the face, leaving him on the ground in pain.

Blocked by the arrival of several people, the man was stopped by the officers and reported. The questore of the province of Monza and Brianza, Marco Odorisio, immediately activated the Anti-Crime Police Division ordering the application of the personal prevention measure of the Oral Notice against the 47-year-old, found to have already been convicted and reported, for various reasons, for crimes relating to drugs, money laundering, aggravated theft, personal injury, damage, insults.

