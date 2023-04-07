Monza, a 43-year-old discharged twice from the emergency room discovers he has bladder cancer

When we talk about medical malpractice we often refer to serious medical errors in diagnosis, to surgical interventions with the worst consequences. In reality, in Italy there is an underground phenomenon which acts as a counterbalance to the excellence of many hospitals, and which translates into dangerous delays or, even worse, in the superficiality of taking charge of a patient. This is what happened in early April to a couple of Monzaespecially to a man of alone 43 years old That, after two unsuccessful visits to two different emergency rooms, she went to a private specialist and discovered that she had bladder cancer.

“Merit” of the insistence of his wife, with an important medical background and two breast cancers behind her.

On April 1, the 43-year-old, observing the presence of blood in urine – it was not the first episode – he went to the emergency room of theSan Gerard hospital Of Monza; here, however, only one was prescribed to him visit urological to be completed in the following 72 hours, and was discharged in green code. Not convinced of the situation, and continuing to notice blood in their urine, husband and wife therefore went to another emergency room, that of Polyclinic in the same city. Even here, however, despite the fact that an ultrasound of the urinary tract is performed, nothing is highlighted, and the man is discharged with a white codesome medical advice and the prescription of a check-up in the following 30-60 days.

“I felt that something was not right, I was alarmed – says his wife – So I insisted on accompanying him on a private structure”. Here, after another ultrasound, the discovery: suspicious neoplasm (tumor mass) at the bladder of almost 3 cm, with a request to urgently carry out a biopsy.

“We are shocked – explains the woman – If we hadn’t insisted on a further check who knows how long it would have been before I found out. Moreover, we are now at the starting pointbecause at the San Gerardo hospital the biopsy can only be done if an internal doctor prescribes it”. Time, money, slowness. All factors which, however, do not discourage the couple from entrusting themselves to the structure again: “I have been treated excellently in the oncology department. But I can not highlight that there are shortcomings in public health, which risk being paid dearly”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

