Monza: attempted murder of 26-year-old, 3 arrests among the ‘Latin Kings’

“I have orders: you must die”: in Monza, the Mobile Squad agents arrested three people, belonging to the gang of “Latin King” of Cologno Monzese. A 26 year old young man he was stabbed repeatedly in the public gardens of Nei. One of the attackers had turned to him, saying that he had orders and that he had to kill him.







Monza: 3 arrests among the ‘Latin Kings’. The charge is attempted murder

According to La Presse, the motive was the victim’s simple knowledge of another individual belonging to a rival gang of Latin King. The three were arrested on charges of attempted murder for stabbing, repeatedly and hitting all vital parts, a 26-year-old last June 20. The investigation began following a report to the Nue of a boy who had been hit 12 times. Through the video surveillance systems in the area, the agents of the Monza police headquarters reconstructed what happened.