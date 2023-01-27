A 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning by the Monza police for sexual assault. The agents intervened in a condominium in via Fiume, where a cleaner of the building had reported a sexual assault in progress. The 33-year-old Cameroonian citizen had entered an elevator sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman, groping her private parts.

The man was accompanied to the police station and identified. The investigations revealed that the man, regular on the national territory until 22 February and asylum seeker, was the recipient of a warning order for persecution, issued by the police commissioner of Monza and Brianza on 30 December, following reports of a woman harassed by his predatory conduct, and residing in the same apartment building where he had broken into.

Furthermore, last January 25, the 33-year-old had been denounced on the loose by personnel of the flying squad, for contempt and resistance to a public official against the policemen who had intervened at the Civic Library of San Rocco, at the request of the librarian, he had denounced the his harassing behavior. The man was then arrested and associated with the San Quirico district house, available to the Monza prosecutor’s office and proceedings were initiated to remove him from the national territory.