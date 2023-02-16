The commitment to environmental sustainability that Autodromo Nazionale Monza has been pursuing for years with concrete and measurable initiatives has allowed the circuit to win the precious recognition “FIA 3 Star”, which the International Automobile Federation awards to operators who guarantee compliance with the highest environmental standards. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the oldest and most prestigious circuit in the world and, compared to all the other racetracks, has the characteristic of being located within one of the largest enclosed parks in Europe. For this reason, the attention towards the environmental Protection and the conservation of natural heritage is an absolute priority for the Temple of Speed.

After having obtained the two prestigious “FIA 1 Star” and “FIA 2 Star” awards in the two previous editions of the WRC World Rally Championship, held in 2020 and 2021, thanks to specific programs and actions in favor of the park and greenery, the Autodromo Brianzolo was therefore honored with a new important award. In addition to the activities implemented during motorsport competitions, with the contribution of local institutions and the Lombardy Region, a vast environmental protection plan all round; among the various initiatives it is important to mention the forest enhancement projects, on the one hand the actions to compensate for losses due to various atmospheric phenomena and on the other to improve the green lung of the park for the benefit of visitors.

Also appreciated is theinclusive approach that Autodromo Nazionale Monza has adopted to achieve the objectives of environmental sustainability, i.e. to educate and engage all of its stakeholders – from the institutions to civil society and all the motorsport enthusiasts who populate the stands at sporting events – to raise awareness of the importance of a common and participatory action, because a small individual gesture can have enormous benefits for the whole community.

“We are proud to have obtained this important certification which we do not consider a point of arrival but an incentive to continue on the path we have taken. We see the commitment to environmental protection as a duty not only towards the community for which we have been operating for over 100 years, but also towards future generations, who will continue to develop a passion for motor sport, to enjoy its positive economic repercussions on the whole surrounding area and to enjoy the beauty of a unique park of its kind”he stressed Joseph RedaelliPresident of the Monza National Autodrome.