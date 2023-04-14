Domenicali and the future of F1

It certainly cannot be said that Stefano Sundays be intimidated by criticism. To those who reproach him for excessive modernization of the Circus that he manages, the president of Formula 1 responds by listening, but by asserting his line. And so, if Monza has raised a cry of alarm about its permanence on the calendar after 2025 and Spa-Francorchamps at the moment has no certainties even for 2024, the former team principal limits himself to registering the events and moving forward for the his way. There’s no shortage of alternatives.

Kyalami instead of Spa?

Domenicali reiterated his intention to bring F1 back to Africa, an event that has been missing since 1993: “It is no secret that we are still seeing if there is a possibility to go to Africa, because it is the only continent that is missing“, these are his words to the investors of Liberty Media as reported by MotorsportWeek. If the Chinese Grand Prix were to overcome its difficulties related to the management of the Coronavirus pandemic and if an agreement was reached with Kyalami, it would be Spa-Francorchamps that would miss in 2024.

“Historic circuits are not arrogant”

Never tender with historic circuits which, in his opinion, rely too much on tradition to snatch contracts with Formula 1 without feeling the need to renew themselves and open up to the F1 of the future, Domenicali increased the dose compared to the words already used in recent months: “Something is not right when historic tracks only look backwards, but if they have a good basis for looking forward to a different future, it’s wonderful. For this reason, with the so-called historic grands prix we are focusing on understanding their vision of the future. Being arrogant and believing you have a guaranteed future because you’ve been racing for 100 years isn’t enough. I think at the moment everyone is realizing that, and we’re not playing any games, we’re being very transparent with them, we’re saying that if they want to be on the calendar they have to do the things that we feel are right for them and also for F1. It is clear that in the last two years the perception of these historical places has changed, because they have realized that the landscape is different“.

The races will remain 24

“As for the number of events in the World Championship, it seems to me that the current balance is quite good. I would say in terms of numbers, 24 is the right number, and the mix of continents that we have today looks good. Every race, not just in America, has a different personality, a different quality, a different segmentation of the fans“Continued Domenicali, who then responded on the concerns related to the three races in the United States. “I don’t see any cannibalization; they are all different from each other, I don’t see any problem“.