Tragic accident in Monza. An 11-year-old boy died after being run over by a car at 4.25 pm in via Buonarroti near number 189. At the wheel of the car that found the boy, a Mini Countryman, was a 50-year-old woman , resident in Brugherio. The 118 intervention was immediate, which transported the child, of Chinese origin, by helicopter to the San Gerardo hospital, where he later died. The investigations are still underway by the local police, who are investigating the accident, of which the prosecutor on duty has also been informed.