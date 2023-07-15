Monza starts strong and wins the first friendly match of the new season 11-0. We are only at football in July, but Palladino’s boys already seem to be in excellent shape…

Monza’s new season starts with a bang, and at the first friendly it immediately makes it clear that they are already in top form. Palladino’s boys, despite the physical form still to be found, and despite the numerous changes during the course of the match, beat Nuova Camunia 11-0.

It already happened a year ago…

And also this year, just like last year, the first goal bears Birindelli’s signature.

Monza didn’t stop, and the first half ended 4-0. In the second half the other 7 goals, completing the very heavy deficit for Nuova Camunia. A heavy score certainly, even if it was a friendly match. Monza sends a clear signal to its direct competitors and to the other Italian teams. Palladino’s boys are already in super shape. Among the others in Serie A, the success of Sassuolo stands out, overcoming Real Vicenza 22-0, with 5 goals from Mulattieri. See also Nairo Quintana wants a national party in the Tour de France

July 15, 2023 (change July 15, 2023 | 21:24)

