An 11-year-old Chinese boy died yesterday afternoon in Monza after being hit by a car on the street: the very young victim was returning home from school when a Mini Countryman driven by a 55-year-old resident of Brugherio hit him head-on , killing him.

The little one was transported by helicopter to San Gerardo and, despite the doctors’ attempts, it was not possible to save him. He died shortly after arriving at the facility. The councilor for security Ambrogio Moccia gave the dramatic news during yesterday’s city council meeting. The 118 emergency services intervened on the spot, while the local police officers carried out the surveys to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident and the possible criminal liability of the 55-year-old.

The Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office has already opened a file with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter and has ordered an autopsy. The motorist was in shock after the accident, she was subjected to alcohol and drug tests.