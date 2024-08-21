Very serious accident at work in Monza. A 22-year-old boy of Egyptian origins died after getting stuck in a conveyor belt for waste compaction. It all happened around 4 pm in the environmental services company Corioni. The help of 118 and the fire brigade was useless. An investigation is underway to reconstruct the dynamics.

The firefighters’ teams of the Monza Command are still working to try to free the young man’s body from the machinery in which he remained stuck. On site, also the ATS personnel and the operators of the Scientific Police, who are carrying out all the necessary surveys to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.