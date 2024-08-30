The qualifying sessions for the Monza Round, the fourth to last event of this season, gave a big smile to Zane Maloneyauthor of his first career pole position in the cadet category of Formula 1. The Barbadian, with the time of 1:32.160set the fastest time with a lead of only 89 thousandths on the leader of the general classification Isaac Hadjarwhile Andrea Kimi Antonelli, after the colourless experience with Mercedes in Formula 1 in the first minutes of FP1, finished in the third row with Prema, more precisely in sixth position.

Qualifying took place in the classic format, unlike what was previously seen in Formula 3 with pole position at home to Leonardo Fornaroli. However, as seen in Group A with the display of the red flag, the Formula 2 session was interrupted on two occasions: the first suspension occurred after 10 minutes due to the exit from the track of Victor Martins at the Lesmo 1 exit, with the polystyrene sign ending up in the middle of the track. The second stop, again after the first Lesmo curve, occurred instead with Gabriel Bortoletoended up in the gravel after another spin. The incident forced Race Direction to make a second stop, with Maloney finishing ahead of everyone with the fastest time of 1:32.160just 89 thousandths ahead of the leader of the general classification Isack Hadjar, followed by Paul Aron. Among the top ten is the local idol Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 6th after the spin that occurred during FP1 at the wheel of the Mercedes in F1.

F2 / Italy 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Zane Maloney Rodin 1:32.160 2 Isaac Hadjar Fields +0.089 3 Paul Aron Hi-tech +0.162 4 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.181 5 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.188 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.214 7 Josep Maria Martí Fields +0.348 8 Oliver Bearman Press +0.359 9 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech +0.452 10 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +0.460 11 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +0.468 12 Oliver Goethe MP Motorsport +0.512 13 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.565 14 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.620 15 Kush Main Invicta +0.664 16 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort +0.726 17 Miyata Return Rodin +0.736 18 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.796 19 Richard Verschoor trident +0.816 20 Roman Stanek trident +1.031 21 Niels Koolen AIX Racing +2.081 22 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +19.647

Race dates

As mentioned, the Monza weekend will not be the last of this season, with three more races still scheduled between Baku, Lusail and Abu Dhabi. Staying in the ‘Temple of Speed’the first appointment is scheduled for Saturday 31st August at 2.15pm with the Sprint Racein this case with the usual inversion of the top ten on the starting grid. Feature Racealso live on Sky Sports F1which will instead start Sunday, September 1st at 10:05 with the starting grid set today.