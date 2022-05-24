Serie B playoff final: the Brianza have an open streak of three defeats against the Tuscans, but no cadet team has won more games in the calendar year

A double challenge that is worth the Serie A. Monza and Pisa play a place among the greats in the playoff final: the first leg is scheduled for Thursday 26 May at the U-Power Stadium, the return to Anconetani on Sunday 29 May. Stroppa’s team overcame Brescia in the semifinals, D’Angelo’s men got the better of Benevento.

LATEST RESULTS – Monza closed the championship in fourth place with 67 points: the dream of direct promotion on the last day was touched upon, a goal by Ferrarini in the match against Perugia sentenced the club to the playoffs. Same points but an advantage in the standings for Pisa, who overtook Frosinone in the last game of the season. There is a fact to keep an eye on: in the 16 finals played from 2005 onwards, on 13 occasions the highest-ranked club has been promoted. The exceptions were Sampdoria in 2012, Cesena in 2014 and Pescara in 2016 (in the last two cases they were the fourth in the standings against the third). See also Liverpool vs. Watford, live: the Premier League, live

PREVIOUS – It is not the first playoff final between Monza and Pisa. In C1 in the 2006/07 season, the two teams competed for promotion: 1-0 for the red and white in the first leg, 2-0 for the Tuscans in the second leg after extra time. Pisa won the B thanks to goals from Ceravolo and Ciotola. However, Monza have lost their last three league games against the Nerazzurri club: only against Milan (four) the Brianza have a longer open streak of defeats. However, Stroppa’s team has the numbers in favor: 13 games have been won in 2022, in Serie B no team has done better in the calendar year. In the same period, Pisa achieved eight successes.

THE RULES – For the double playoff final, having Monza and Pisa concluded the championship with the same points, in case of a tie in the goal difference at the end of the 180 ‘extra time and penalties are foreseen See also Carapaz and Higuita: this was the end of heart attack in stage six in Catalonia

