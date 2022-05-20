Every year, every 20 May, motorcycling goes back to the sad memory of that tragic day in Monza in which Renzo Pasolini and Jarno Saarinen died, unforgettable champions of the “days of courage”, the epic of racing that recalled, for risks and show, the arenas of ancient Rome. No rhetoric, for heaven’s sake, but you have to call things by name. The races of centaurs in the saddle of two-wheeled racing cars, since the early 1900s, attracted crowds and won space in the newspapers, also due to the high dose of risks they entailed, risks that became an integral part of the show. We are obviously not in Ernest Hemingway’s “corrida de toros” when he wrote: “One of the simplest and most fundamental things is violent death” and “the only place where life and death could be seen, that is, violent death now that the wars were over, he was in the bull ring ”.