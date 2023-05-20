Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monza 20.5. 1973 | One May day in Italy at 3:17 p.m., the life of the young and deeply in love Soili Saarinen changed completely – “Costa said that Jarno is no longer here”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Monza 20.5. 1973 | One May day in Italy at 3:17 p.m., the life of the young and deeply in love Soili Saarinen changed completely – “Costa said that Jarno is no longer here”

Jarno Saarinen at the starting line in 1973 at the Imola motor track in the 200 mile race on April 23, 1973. Picture: Sports and physical activity cultural center Tahto

The life of the young and in love Soili Saarinen changed completely one day in May, when smoke started rising from the Curva Grande of the Monza motor track and the crowd fell silent. Soili Karme now tells what happened 50 years ago, what she felt and how life continued on.

Soili Karmen former last name is Saarinen, and he remembers the rest of his life, where he was on May 20, 1973 at 3:17 p.m.

The place was the Monza motor track in Italy and he was standing in the pit of the track, when a lot of smoke rose from the Curva Grande after the long starting straight.

#Monza #day #Italy #p.m #life #young #deeply #love #Soili #Saarinen #changed #completely #Costa #Jarno #longer

See also  In Ukraine, Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 was called "mockery"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ecuador: Guillermo Lasso confirms that he will not run as a candidate for early elections

Ecuador: Guillermo Lasso confirms that he will not run as a candidate for early elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result