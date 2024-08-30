Ciudad Juarez.- The General Directorate of Urban Development of the Municipality is working on the installation of three monuments of various political figures to inaugurate them before the end of the administration that concludes on September 9, said the head of the department, Claudia Morales Medina.

“We are waiting for the mayor’s schedule to become available,” he said.

He said that the department is working on the installation of the monuments and is seeking to have them inaugurated during the current municipal administration.

These are statues of Manuel Gómez Morín, founder of the National Action Party (PAN), which are planned to be placed in a park on Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue and Del Estanque Street.

In addition to Heberto Castillo, founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), in the park of the Hidalgo neighborhood and the former PAN mayor, Francisco Villarreal Torres, on the corner of Azucenas Street and Juárez Avenue.

As well as the relocation of the bust of PRI member Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta from the Anapra community center to Borunda Park.

The statues have been ready since last year: the one of Francisco Villarreal was donated during the last municipal administration by a group of citizens, who paid for the creation and installation of the piece.

In the case of the works by Heberto Castillo and Manuel Gómez Morín, the Municipality invested three million pesos in their preparation, announced Councilwoman Austria Galindo, coordinator of the Nomenclature and Cultural Heritage Commission.

He said the openings were to take place once a week, from August 15 to August 29, but were cancelled at the last minute.

